New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465480/?utm_source=GNW

This study provides an analysis of the European power steering market.



Power steering has been widely adopted in the passenger vehicle industry in Europe as it enables fuel efficiency, ensures easy integration with other vehicle systems, improves steering performance, and provides enhanced assistance for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).Focusing primarily on the electric power steering (EPS) ecosystem, the study analyzes the current market landscape and offers relevant market growth forecasts.



The EPS market in Europe was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030, achieving a value of $3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The study provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the revenue and volume potential of different types of EPS systems, such as column-assist EPS, pinion-assist EPS, and rack-assist EPS.



Additionally, it examines the impact of technological advancements, emerging trends, and industry challenges on the EPS market in Europe.



The study also identifies the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and provides valuable insights to help industry stakeholders navigate the evolving EPS market in Europe and capitalize on the growth opportunities emerging out of this space.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________