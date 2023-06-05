New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asset Performance Management Market Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465479/?utm_source=GNW





The APM market, with $1,584.9 million in 2022, is one of the fastest-growing automation product lines.



With a positive compound annual growth rate of 10.6% between 2022 and 2026, the market is expected to reach $2,371.0 million by 2026. The current APM market landscape comprises traditional industrial automation vendors that coexist with hyperscalers, IT companies, and emerging disruptive tech start-ups.



To stay competitive, gain market share, expand product portfolio, and spread asset management applications in new industry verticals, APM global leaders leverage their growth and innovation strategies through multiple partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and intensive R&D efforts that lead to innovative product upgrades. The study analyzes the trends spurring transformational changes in the global APM market.



It highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies opportunities for industry stakeholders to leverage.



The study also includes a competitive environment analysis and leading competitors’ market share.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2026.

