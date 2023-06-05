New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities Driven by the Rise of the Creator Economy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465478/?utm_source=GNW

Marketing is changing rapidly.



Customers are no longer driven by advertisements; instead, their purchase decisions are influenced by their favorite content creators.



Moreover, owing to the growing time spent online and the increasing amount of content, the creator economy is changing the way marketing is done.In this study, Frost & Sullivan explores the creator economy, the various creator types, the different tiers in which the creator economy can be mapped, and the future evolution of the creator economy.To further understand creators, they are classified into the following categories: 1) Nano-Influencers, 2) Micro-Influencers, 3) Mid-tier Influencers, 4) Macro-Influencers, and 5) Mega-Influencers.In addition, the study deep dives into the creator economy and divides it into tiers based on Discovery platforms, Monetization tools, and Creator tools.



Furthermore, use-cases of company-creator collaborations are explored.



Frost & Sullivan also examines the future of the creator economy in light of the ever-changing digital landscape.Importantly, the study evaluates growth opportunities that companies can capitalize on in the growing creator economy.As customers’ demands evolve and creators drive purchase decisions, influencer marketing will replace existing systems and drive disruption.



Thus, understanding the creator economy is essential to a company’s growth and development.

