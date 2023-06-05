New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Power & Energy Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465476/?utm_source=GNW





Despite belonging to the same region, each country has a reality all its own, conditioned by resource availability, its economy, and, most importantly, the government in office.



Nonetheless, figures show that RE has become a common denominator for regional power generation expansion.



The economics and excellent resources for wind and solar encourage Latin American countries to achieve a leading role in the new green hydrogen economy, more necessary and feasible than ever in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian War. The region is taking a step forward in the energy transition journey.



Distributed generation has taken off in a dozen countries with no signs of turning back.



The renewable corporate PPAs market is advancing, becoming the leading force for wind and solar development in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.



Green hydrogen projects are starting across a diversity of applications.



At the same time, governments enact new regulations supporting batteries, EVs, green hydrogen, and offshore wind, while Brazil reaffirms its ambition of fully deregulating its retail power market.This Frost & Sullivan 2023 Outlook covers the Latin America Power and Energy market from 2020 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year.



We highlight the main trends shaping the market in the current decade and offer power generation investment and installation forecasts segmented by generation technology across key electricity markets.In the growth opportunities universe section, we identify prospects for market participants to expand their businesses by providing standardized PPAs for SMEs, decarbonization energy solutions for C&I customers, and distributed generation services.

Author: Maria Benintende

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465476/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________