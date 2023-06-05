New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278370/?utm_source=GNW

The pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive changes in the way people are moving.



In this research analytics, we look at some key factors that we think will drive the demand for shared mobility.



First is the pandemic-induced digital acceleration.



People are now more open to using mobile apps than they were before the pandemic.



Second, the demand for shared mobility that spiked in 2021 continued well into 2022. Many shared mobility operators reported utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels and, sometimes, even exceeding them.



A similar behavioral change was apparent in cities, as cities are now moving away from being car-centric to being more human-centric.



Third is the rise of socially conscious millennials who neither see the car as a status symbol nor feel the need to own one; they’re comfortable using mobility apps to summon a ride.



Last, commuting is turning out to be more unpredictable because of the rolling out of hybrid work models, making flexible on-demand mobility solutions for corporates a necessity.



The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market’s recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the world.



It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility segments, offering insights into business segments’ underlying growth prospects.



The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

