Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category, Deployment Mode, End-Use Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

In addition, miniaturization has become a key factor in many industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, and automotive electronics. As products become smaller and more compact, there is a need for electronic design automation solutions that can enable the design of highly integrated, miniaturized components. These trends have resulted in an increasing demand for electronic design automation tools and solutions, leading to the growth of the EDA market.



IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The IC physical design and verification segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the EDA market due to the increasing complexity of chip designs and the need for enhanced verification and design optimization automation.As the semiconductor industry advances, the size of chips is decreasing, while their complexity is increasing, which requires a more comprehensive design methodology.



The segment’s growth is driven by the need for efficient chip design and verification processes that maintain the highest accuracy without increasing runtime. As a result, EDA companies are focusing on developing new solutions to address these challenges and provide better chip design and verification capabilities.



Microprocessors and microcontrollers segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Microprocessors and microcontrollers are having the largest market share in the EDA market because they are key components in a wide range of electronic devices, from consumer electronics to industrial equipment.They serve as the "brains" of these devices, controlling and executing the necessary functions.



With the increasing demand for smarter and more connected devices, the demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers is also increasing, driving the growth of this segment in the EDA market. Additionally, the complexity and number of functions required in these devices are also increasing, which further fuels the demand for advanced microprocessors and microcontrollers and the need for sophisticated design and verification tools provided by the EDA market.



China to grow at the highest CAGR for Asia Pacific electronic design automation market

China is experiencing the highest growth rate in the EDA market due to several factors.Firstly, the country has a strong foothold in the semiconductor industry, with many local companies engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors.



Secondly, there has been a growing demand for electronic devices and connected technologies in China, resulting in an increased demand for EDA solutions. Additionally, the Chinese government has been investing heavily in the semiconductor industry and has been implementing policies and initiatives to support the growth of the industry.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), Directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic design automation marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 29%, EMEA – 46%, and APAC – 25%



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US); Synopsys, Inc. (US); Siemens (Germany); ANSYS, Inc. (US); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US); Advanced Micro Device Inc. (US); eInfochips (US); Altium Limited (Australia); Zuken Inc. (Japan); Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the electronic design automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



