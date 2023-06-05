Results of Admiral Markets AS bond buyback offer

English Estonian

On June 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., the buyback offer for Tier 2 bonds issued by Admiral Markets AS (ISIN EE3300111251, nominal value 100 euros per bond, due December 28, 2027, hereinafter the bond) ended.



During the period of submission of buyback orders, orders for the buyback of 4,733 bonds were received from 60 investors. The price of one bond was 104.53 euros, of which 100 euros is the nominal price of the bond, 1 euro is the bonus and 3.53 euros is the interest. As a result of the buyback distribution, each investor can sell back all the bonds specified in the buyback order. All investors were able to offer their bonds to Admiral Markets AS for repurchase on equal terms.

The bond and money transfer date, or settlement day, is June 7, 2023.

