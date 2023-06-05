Immodulon Appoints Experienced Clinical and Medical Affairs Executive Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer, MD, Associate Professor, as Chief Medical Officer

Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer, former Medical Director at Ipsen & Celgene, brings broad global clinical and medical affairs expertise

Adding further oncology experience to Immodulon’s leadership team as the company prepares to advance IMM-101 into a pivotal trial in pancreatic cancer

Uxbridge, UK – 5 June 2023 – Immodulon, a late-stage clinical company developing a highly differentiated cancer immunotherapy that primes the patient’s own innate immune system, today announces it has appointed Dr Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer, Associate Professor as Chief Medical Officer. She brings a significant track record of clinical and medical affairs success to Immodulon at a key time as the company prepares to advance IMM-101 into a pivotal trial in pancreatic cancer.

“I am delighted to welcome incoming Josefine to the new leadership team at Immodulon as we prepare to advance our lead asset IMM-101 into a pivotal trial, said Gertjan Bartlema, Chief Executive Officer of Immodulon. “Josefine brings a wealth of global experience in clinical and medical affairs from leading pharmaceutical companies and will be instrumental in our efforts to unlock the full potential of IMM-101. We look forward to benefitting from Josefine’s insights and leadership as we finalise the design of our pivotal trial in pancreatic cancer and advance our mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from this difficult to treat cancer.”

Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer, MD, Associate Professor, Chief Medical Officer added “I am so pleased to be joining Immodulon at this pivotal time in the company’s development. I have been excited and inspired by the new management’s energy and commitment to bring IMM-101, a new, transformative, broad spectrum immunotherapy to patients with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality of any solid tumour and patients have few meaningful treatment options. I believe that IMM-101 can make a major contribution in addressing this fatal disease.”

Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer brings significant experience in drug development and medical affairs to Immodulon having held senior leadership roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Celgene, Amgen and Ipsen. Josefine has a proven track record of success in several product development programmes including Celgene’s Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in pancreatic cancer and NSCLC and Ipsen’s Cabometyx in renal cell carcinoma and thyroid cancer. She has led multi-disciplinary teams in a range of therapeutic areas including Oncology, Inflammation, Rheumatology, Dermatology, Neurology and Rare diseases.

Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer started her medical training at the Semmelweis Egyetem University in Budapest and at the University of Julius Maximilians University Wurzburg, Germany, were she received her board certification in Human Medicine. After this she began her career at the University of Munich where she acquired her specialisation in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes and her postdoctoral lecture qualification.

Immodulon is a late-stage clinical company developing a highly differentiated cancer immunotherapy approach that primes the patient’s own innate immune system with the aim to significantly enhance the efficacy of a broad range of anti-cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Immodulon is developing IMM-101, a heat-killed formulation of the mycobacterium M. obuense, as a broad-spectrum immunomodulatory agent that has promising potential in a range of difficult-to-treat tumours including those considered to be immunologically “cold,” such as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Immodulon has generated promising, positive Phase 2 data with IMM-101 in pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine. These data show that IMM-101 is safe and effective, prolonging progression-free survival for a sub-group of patients with metastatic disease compared to gemcitabine alone. IMM-101 is due to enter a pivotal pancreatic cancer study.

