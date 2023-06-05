Bofu Agence Marketing Obtains The CONCILIVI Seal

English French

SAINT-JÉRÔME, Quebec, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that Bofu Agence Marketing recently obtained the CONCILIVI seal, which recognizes companies advocating better work-family balance for its employees. This recognition reinforces our commitment to our team and our understanding of their priorities in 2023. We believe that work should be part of our lives, not the other way around.



At Bofu, we offer 100% remote working with flexible scheduling and digital tools to facilitate communication, task management and workload. We support family logistics by implementing a flexible time off policy, access to telemedicine and an employee and family assistance program. We also offer social benefits adapted to the reality of our employees, as well as paid training and a motivating career path. Our human-centric approach aims to create a balanced and positive work environment for all.

We are proud to have obtained the CONCILIVI seal, which recognizes our efforts in terms of work-family balance. But our efforts will not stop there, because we are now aiming to obtain B Corp certification, which highlights companies that meet societal and environmental, governance and transparency requirements. Adding this certification is important to us as it would further strengthen our commitment to the environment and society, with the aim of leaving a positive impact on our employees, our customers, and our communities.

"We're proud of the commitment we have to all of the amazing people on our team to provide them with a work environment that supports work-life balance. Our priority is the well-being of the members of our organization in order to provide the best service and the best results."

- Marc-Antoine Rioux, Co-Founder



BOFU is a team of experts passionate about the success of its customers. Its raison d'être is to lend a hand to the marketing department and key decision-makers of local businesses, by establishing and executing optimized, innovative, bold and tailor-made growth strategies according to their needs and objectives.

