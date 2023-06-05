American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

Arlington, Va., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, Va. – Health experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present and share findings at AcademyHealth’s 2023 Annual Research Meeting (ARM), being held June 24-27 in Seattle, Washington. AcademyHealth is a leading national organization serving the fields of health services and policy research.

AIR staff will deliver five poster presentations on a variety of topics, including nutrition for those with chronic conditions; the effect of rural hospital closures; health equity for Afghan refugees; patient-centered outcomes; and the extension of Medicaid postpartum benefits (see the full list of AIR posters below). Jason Scott, an AIR senior technical assistance consultant, will be a discussant on a presentation titled, Quality of Care for Patients with Chronic Conditions During COVID-19 and Beyond.

AIR will have an in-person booth in the exhibit hall of the conference, as well as at the ARM Contractors Job Fair, created by AcademyHealth to facilitate recruitment efforts for attending organizations.

AIR Vice President Kelly Devers and Principal Researcher Christal Ramos will participate in the Health Services Research Editorial Board reception on Monday, June 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT. Health Services Research is an official publication of AcademyHealth and Devers serves on its editorial board.

This year, AIR is co-sponsoring AcademyHealth’s Quality and Value Interest Group, including a networking reception open to interest group members on Saturday, June 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT at Aerlume Seattle.

Sessions featuring AIR presentations are listed below. To see a full listing of sessions, visit the conference’s online agenda. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Learn more about AIR's work in health and the Health Research & Policy Center.



Sunday, June 25

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Poster: Medically Tailored Meals for Patients with Chronic Conditions Post-Discharge

AIR Presenter/Author: Jason Scott

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Presentation: Quality of Care for Patients with Chronic Conditions During COVID-19 and Beyond

AIR Discussant: Jason Scott



Monday, June 26

8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Poster: Effect of Rural Hospital Closures on Nearby Hospitals’ Nurse Staffing

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jing Dong, Guido Cataife and Siying Liu

2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Poster: Health Equity for Afghan Refugees (HEAR): Generating and Using Evidence to Align Multi-Sector Organizations with the Priorities of Afghan Refugees

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maliha Ali and Trenita Childers

Poster: Exploring the Relationship Between Partner Engagement and Use of Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Findings: Results from a Qualitative Use Case Study

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maureen Maurer, Karen Frazier, Tandrea Hillard-Boone, Mary Lavelle, Danielle Agraviador, Lee Thompson and Thomas Workman

Poster: State Uptake of Medical Postpartum Extension Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christal Ramos, Alyssa Cohen, Sara Pederson and Melissa Hafner



About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.