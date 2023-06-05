RS BioTherapeutics Appoints Michelle L. Shuffett, MD as SVP of Medical and Scientific Affairs

CUMBERLAND, Md., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life changing medications, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michelle L. Shuffett, MD as its Senior Vice President of Medical and Scientific Affairs.



Dr. Shuffett attended medical school at the University of Kentucky, completed her residency at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, and practiced at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. She began her career in the pharmaceutical industry at Boehringer Ingelheim, focusing on COPD opinion leader development and advocacy, medical marketing communications, research, and medical-legal review. During that time, she also attended the London School of Economics and earned certifications in Healthcare Economics and Quantitative Analysis.

Dr. Shuffett has also served in senior roles at several organizations including Synapse Medical Communications, Everyday Health, Columbia Care, and Radicle Science. She also founded her own consulting firm, Sea Sprite International Ltd. in 2018 and currently serves as an advisory board member for the 100 Million Ways Foundation and Maavee.

Commenting on the appointment of Dr. Shuffett, Dean Hart, Chief Executive Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are very pleased to welcome Michelle as Senior Vice President of Medical and Scientific Affairs. Her diverse experience as a physician, consultant, marketer, entrepreneur, and board member, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team. I look forward to working closely with Michelle as we continue to develop RSBT-001 as an alternative to corticosteroids for patients suffering from COPD. Her experience with COPD will be invaluable in this endeavor.”

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Shuffett said, “I’m very excited to join Dean and the rest of the talented leadership team at RS BioTherapeutics in the development of breakthrough pharmaceutical medicines to address both chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation. We have a tremendous opportunity to help patients manage and improve their health conditions.”

About RS BioTherapeutics

RS BioTherapeutics’ mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines. RS BioTherapeutics’ first investigational compound (RSBT-001) is a patent-pending, semi-synthetic cannabidiolic acid complex in development as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. RS BioTherapeutics is targeting an IND filing for RSBT-001 in early 2025. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

