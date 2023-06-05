Nephrostomy Devices Market to exceed USD 2.4 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nephrostomy Devices Market size is set to reach more than USD 2.4 billion by 2032. The market progress is attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical methods for the treatment of different urological disorders. Growing adoption of minimally invasive methods in nephrostomy procedures, which entails inserting a catheter into the kidney to drain urine has several advantages, including less patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and fewer post-operative problems.



Drainage tubes segment to record substantial revenue growth

The nephrostomy devices industry is segmented as nephrostomy catheters, drainage tubes, guidewires, sheath dilators, and others. The drainage tubes segment is poised to gain significant traction from 2023 to 2032 owing to their rising importance in nephrostomy procedures, as they enable the removal of urine from the kidney to an external collection bag. Additionally, with the growing prevalence of urological disorders among the aging population worldwide, there is a corresponding increase in the need for drainage tubes.

High demand for nephrostomy devices in clinics

the nephrostomy devices market share from the clinics segment is set to witness exponential development through 2032 attributed to the rising incidence of urological conditions, which has led to a higher demand for nephrostomy procedures. Clinics play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating these conditions, leading to increased utilization of nephrostomy devices. Moreover, growing patient preference for medical procedures in outpatient settings owing to its several benefits, including convenience, shorter waiting times, and cost-effectiveness, is likely to foster the segment outlook.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative revenue hub

APAC nephrostomy devices market is foreseen to record notable progression over 2023-2032. Asia Pacific countries are investing in the construction of healthcare infrastructure, such as hospitals, clinics, and specialized urology centers. This improves access to healthcare facilities for people who require nephrostomy operations, hence increasing the demand for nephrostomy devices. Furthermore, governments in the region are taking initiatives and implementing regulations to improve healthcare infrastructure and encourage the use of new medical technology. This includes reimbursement programs and assistance for urological operations.

Nephrostomy devices industry leaders

Some of the major players operating in the market are Meditech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc, Teleflex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Group, Cook Medical, Envaste Ltd., ROCAMED, Olympus Corporation, and Uresil LLC., among others.

Nephrostomy devices market news

In February 2023, CATHETRIX, a pioneer of urinary smart catheter fixation devices, commercialized its catheter stabilizer designed to avoid UTIs and unintentional Foley catheter extractions.

In April 2023, RetroPerc, Inc., a nephrostomy devices expert, signed an exclusive U.S. distribution arrangement with Dornier MedTech America, Inc., a major medical equipment manufacturer, to market its FDA-approved nephrostomy puncture device.

