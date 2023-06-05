Lycia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lycia Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in extracellular protein degradation, today announced that Aetna Wun Trombley, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lycia, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET in New York.



The Lycia management team will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Lycia Therapeutics

Lycia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company using its proprietary lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs) platform to discover and develop first-in-class therapeutics that degrade extracellular and membrane-bound proteins that drive a range of difficult-to-treat diseases, including immunological and inflammatory diseases. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Lycia was established in 2019 in collaboration with academic founder Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and HHMI investigator at Stanford University and 2022 Nobel Laureate. For more information, please visit www.lyciatx.com.

Media Inquiries:

liz@melonecomm.com

Company Inquiries:

info@lyciatx.com