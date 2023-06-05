The foliar spray market is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foliar Spray Market by Type, Form, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479713/?utm_source=GNW

Foliar sprays also reduce the need for excessive use of fertilizers and chemicals, making them an environmentally friendly approach to agriculture. As sustainable agricultural practices gain more attention, the demand for foliar sprays is increasing, as they can be formulated to be environmentally friendly and promote sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, like sensors and drones, is driving the demand for foliar spray. Moreover, the demand for foliar sprays is driven by the need for improved crop yield and quality, the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, and the growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices.

Potassic is the second largest segment among types of foliar spray in 2022. “

Potassic foliar sprays are an essential type of foliar spray containing potassium, which plays a crucial role in various physiological processes of plants.They are the second-largest segment among types of foliar sprays, following nitrogenous foliar sprays.



These sprays are widely used to promote crop growth, increase yield, and improve fruit quality.They also enhance plant resistance to biotic and abiotic stressors and address potassium deficiencies during critical growth stages.



The demand for potassic foliar sprays is driven by the growing need for sustainable agriculture practices and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies that enable more targeted and efficient applications.



The application of foliar spray in the field crop is accounting for the largest share in the application segment.



Foliar sprays are widely used in field crops such as cereals, oilseeds, and pulses to provide essential nutrients, promote growth and development, and improve yield.The field crop application segment accounts for the largest share of the foliar spray market.



Foliar sprays offer an effective solution to address challenges such as nutrient deficiencies, pests, diseases, and adverse weather conditions that can limit crop growth and yield.The growing demand for high-quality crops and the need for sustainable agriculture practices are driving the adoption of foliar sprays in field crops.



They reduce the excessive use of fertilizers and other chemicals, resulting in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to agriculture. Additionally, precision agriculture technologies enable the more targeted and efficient application of foliar sprays in field crops, contributing to the growth of the market segment.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the foliar spray market.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the foliar spray market during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing population and rising demand for food products, particularly in countries such as India and China.



The growth of the agricultural sector in the region, coupled with the adoption of new technologies and practices, is creating opportunities for the foliar spray market. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region and the development of innovative products tailored to the specific needs of the region are also contributing to the growth of the foliar spray market in the Asia Pacific.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the foliar spray market based on type, form, application, and region.In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the foliar spray market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the foliar spray market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the foliar spray market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall foliar spray market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (The demand for high-quality food products, awareness of foliar spray benefits, and the need to increase crop productivity are driving the growth of the foliar spray market.), restraints (Lack of awareness and understanding among farmers about foliar sprays) opportunities (Increase investment in R&D activities by manufacturers and Potential for diversification into other application sectors), and challenges (Resistance to foliar spray products among pests and diseases).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on, research & development activities, and new product launches in the foliar spray market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the foliar spray market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the foliar spray market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland), Nutrien (Canada), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Yara International (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), The Mosaic Company (US), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Tribodyn AG (Switzerland), Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizers Co., Ltd. (China), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Andaman AG (Switzerland), Aries Agro Limited (India), Sichuan Shucan chemical Co. Ltd (China), ICL Specialty Fertilizers (Israel), Nutrient Technologies (US), Lima Europe (Belgium), Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cippy Bio international (Israel) and AgroLiquid (US) among others in the foliar spray market.

