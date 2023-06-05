The texture paint market size is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Texture Paint Market by Resin Type, Technology, Product Type, Application, & Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376201/?utm_source=GNW

from USD 12.5 billion in 2022. The water-based, by technology type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the texture paint market in 2022.



Water-based technology is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Stringent environmental regulations and increased awareness of the harmful effects of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have driven the demand for water-based texture paint.Water-based formulations have lower VOC content compared to solvent-based alternatives, making them a more sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.



Water-based texture paint offers ease of application and cleanup compared to solvent-based alternatives.It can be applied using standard painting tools and techniques, and it can be cleaned with water, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals or solvents.



This convenience attracts both professionals and DIY enthusiasts, contributing to the market growth.



North America texture paint market is expected to account for the second largest share in 2022

North America has seen a steady demand for texture paint, driven by residential and commercial construction, as well as the renovation and remodeling sectors.The market has been influenced by factors such as the growing preference for textured finishes, the need for surface protection, and the desire to hide imperfections.



Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products has also played a role in shaping the texture paint market in North America.



China texture paint market is projected to account for largest share in 2022

China’s growing construction sector, urbanisation, and rising disposable income have all contributed to the country’s texture paint market’s expansion.The need for aesthetically pleasing and unique finishes in both residential and commercial environments drives the market for texture paint.



Furthermore, the Chinese government’s efforts to improve environmental regulations and encourage sustainable building practises have had an impact on the industry, with a greater emphasis on eco-friendly texture paint compositions.



Booming construction industry, High price of texture paint as compared to that of conventional paint, Superior properties of texture paints, Texture paint increases the thickness of the wall

