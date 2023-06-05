The global market for Medical Display Market is estimated to grow significantly. By 2028, it is projected to reach a value of USD 2.9 billion, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Display Market by Technology, Panel Size, Resolution, Display Color, Application - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05363008/?utm_source=GNW

The industry for medical display is expected to progress due to the increasing advantages of digital visualization, as well as the adoption of advanced resolution displays. The high-quality medical images and the high-power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCD are the major factors driving its adoption in the market. Further, OLED displays produce high-contrast medical images and deliver intensely wide color gamut, as compared to the highest-quality LED-backlit LCD display. These advancements in technology contribute to the overall growth and development of the medical display sector.

27.0-41.9 Inch Panels segment was dominated by the highest share in Medical Display Market” The market for Medical Display Market is charactized into five segments such as technology, panel size, resolution, color and application. The 27.0-41.9 inch panel segment in panel size accounted for the highest share of the global Medical Display Market in 2022. Increasing demand for various medical imaging applications, including radiology, surgical suites, or dental clinics are some factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.

" Above 8MP resolution segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of the Medical Display Market in 2022."

The market for Medical Display Market is charactized into five segments such as technology, panel size, resolution, color and application.The above 8MP segment in resolution accounted for the highest share of the global Medical Display Market in 2022.



Growing volume of surgical procedures, and rising hospital expenditures and the reducing ASP of display panels, the adoption rate of these displays is expected to surpass that of other resolution displays are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.

"Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period." In the forecast period, Asia Pacific in the Medical Display will have the fastest rising regional growth. Large number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorder, dental disorders, cardiovascular disorders are the main factors driving market growth. The rise of these illnesses in Asia Pacific has resulted in a higher requirement for medical displays for diagnostic imaging procedures. In response to growing healthcare needs, advancements in medical treatments, and a growing understanding of the advantages of medical displays, the medical display technology is expanding in Asia Pacific.

Following is a list of the major players (supply-side) in the Medical Display Market that this study refers to: By Company Type: Tier 1- 38%, Tier 2- 27%, and Tier 3- 35% By Designation: C-level- 28%, Director Level—42%, and Others- 30% By Region: North America-36%, Europe-24%, Asia Pacific-17%, and RoW-23% Several of the major companies in the market for Medical Display Market include Barco NV (Belgium), Eizo (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), Lg Electronics (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), Steris (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Siemens Healthineers Ag (Germany), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd (US), Stryker (US), and Coje Display (South Korea)



Analysis of key drivers (Growing adoption of hybrid operating rooms, Short replacement cycles of medical displays, Increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments and Rising number of diagnostic imaging centers), restraints (Market saturation in developed countries, Increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays and Excise tax on medical devices in US), and opportunities (Increasing investments from government bodies and private players in healthcare sectors in emerging economies, Development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets) influencing the growth of the Medical Display Market.



Barco NV (Belgium), Eizo (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), Lg Electronics (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), Steris (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Siemens Healthineers Ag (Germany), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd (US), Stryker (US), and Coje Display (South Korea)

