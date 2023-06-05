MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its virtual-only Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=INKT2023 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday June 13th, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=INKT2023.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

Contact

Alexa Buffa

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com



Investor Relations:

Zack Armen

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com