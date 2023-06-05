New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465477/?utm_source=GNW



In 2022, the commercial UAS market for the oil and gas industry generated $186.2 million in revenue.



The most relevant applications of commercial UAS for the oil and gas industry include construction monitoring, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, security, goods delivery, and environmental impact monitoring.



This study details representative companies, significant investments, and use cases of the past 2 years.



It highlights UAS applications in the industry, the main competitors, and customers engaging with UAS technology throughout their operations.



Furthermore, it details representative partnerships and mergers and acquisitions and summarizes the regulatory framework of selected countries.



The report also outlines how the oil and gas industry meets relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through UAS solutions that positively impact the environment.

