Hand Eczema Treatment Market to hit new heights worth US$ 94.25 Million 2031: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global hand eczema treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 48.75 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.60% to reach US$ 94.25 million by 2031.

The global hand eczema treatment market is driven in terms of significant revenue growth driven by the growing awareness about hand eczema, advancements in treatment options, and the rising prevalence of the condition. Hand eczema is a common inflammatory skin condition that affects the hands, leading to symptoms such as redness, itching, dryness, and blistering. The market is expected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hand-eczema-treatment-market/8954

Hand Eczema Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 48.75 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 94.25 million CAGR 7.60% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Formulation, Distribution channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The rising prevalence of hand eczema is driving the revenue growth of the market. Factors such as frequent handwashing, exposure to irritants and allergens, occupational hazards, and genetic predisposition contribute to the development of hand eczema. The increasing awareness among individuals and healthcare professionals about the impact of hand eczema on quality of life and the need for early intervention is leading to the demand for effective treatment options.

Advancements in treatment options have significantly contributed to the market growth. Pharmaceutical companies and researchers are actively developing innovative therapies and topical treatments to address the symptoms and underlying causes of hand eczema. These treatments aim to reduce inflammation, alleviate symptoms, restore the skin barrier function, and prevent relapses. Topical corticosteroids, immunomodulators, emollients, and barrier creams are among the commonly used treatments for hand eczema.

Furthermore, there is a development in targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches for hand eczema. The understanding of the underlying immunological and molecular mechanisms involved in hand eczema has opened avenues for the development of biological drugs and targeted therapies. These therapies aim to specifically target the inflammatory pathways and immune responses associated with hand eczema, providing more effective and targeted treatment options for patients.

The market revenue growth is also driven by the increasing awareness about preventive measures and self-care practices for hand eczema. Education campaigns and initiatives by dermatologists, healthcare organizations, and patient advocacy groups emphasize the importance of moisturizing, proper hand hygiene, using protective gloves, and avoiding triggers to manage and prevent hand eczema. These efforts contribute to early intervention, reducing the severity and impact of hand eczema on individuals' daily lives.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/hand-eczema-treatment-market/8954

Recent Development in the Hand Eczema Treatment Market:

• In February 2021, Gusacitinib (ASN002), an experimental oral, dual inhibitor of Janus Kinase (JAK) and spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK), was given fast-track designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE).

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for hand eczema treatment includes:

• Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Johnson and Johnson

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Encore Dermatology Inc

• AbbieVie Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regional Segmentation:

Geographically, North America accounts for a sizable revenue share of the hand eczema treatment market, attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of hand eczema, and increasing investments in research and development. Europe is also a prominent market, driven by growing awareness and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, improving access to healthcare services, and increasing awareness of hand eczema.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HAND ECZEMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORMULATION Creams & Lotions Ointments Others (Sprays, Gels, Etc.) GLOBAL HAND ECZEMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Topical Steroids Calcineurin Inhibitors Retinoids GLOBAL HAND ECZEMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

HAND ECZEMA TREATMENT MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8954

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer Market by Type (Portable, Multi-Element), Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Biologic Response Modifiers Market by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Interleukins), Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Medical Aesthetics Market by Type (Energy-Based Devices, Non-Energy Based Devices), Application (Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction, Hair and Tattoo Removal), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Anorectal Drugs Market by Indication (Dermatological Disorders, Hemorrhoids), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-infectives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Nummular Eczema Treatment Market by Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Antibiotics, Antihistamines), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com/

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".