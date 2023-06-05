Enphase Energy and Blue Raven Solar Expand Solar Deployments Across the United States

FREMONT, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Blue Raven Solar®, a leading solar company based in the United States, is expanding the adoption of Enphase® Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters.



Blue Raven Solar is one of the fastest growing solar providers in the United States. The relationship between Enphase and Blue Raven Solar is helping expand access to IQ8 Microinverters, the smartest, most powerful Enphase microinverters yet. Blue Raven Solar is offering Enphase’s industry-leading solar technology across dozens of states, delivering American homeowners reliable, safe, and high-quality residential solar systems.

“Our team of experienced installers has been working with Enphase for more than five years and is using the company’s state-of-the-art solar technology to efficiently design and install home energy systems that maximize customer value,” said Reed Farnsworth, chief executive officer at Blue Raven Solar. “As demand grows for clean and resilient energy, we’re witnessing increasing deployments of IQ8-powered solar systems. We look forward to seeing more exciting new Enphase products in the years to come.”

Enphase microinverters leverage unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. The products are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. Enphase IQ8 Microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“The Blue Raven Solar team shares our dedication to high-quality products and creating a superior customer experience,” said Ken Fong, vice president of sales, North America, at Enphase Energy. “We’re excited to continue working together and building on a foundation of technological excellence and best-in-class customer service.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Blue Raven Solar

Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to serve homeowners in more than twenty states. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s top solar installers. As part of its mission, Blue Raven Solar is committed to “providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sale process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” For more information, visit www.blueravensolar.com.

