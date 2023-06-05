English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Changes in management 5th June 2023, 15.00 p.m.



Changes in Panostaja Oyj’s Senior Management Team



Panostaja Oyj´s CFO and Member of the Management Team Antti Kauppila has resigned his duties in order to assume a new position at another employer. Kauppila will remain at his position for separately specified time, however no longer than end of November 2023. Process for recruiting a new CFO will start immediately.

“Antti has had a very important role in developing business supporting financial management and supporting our portfolio companies. I want to thank Antti for his excellent work for the company. I wish him good luck for the new challenges”, says CEO Tapio Tommila.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311





