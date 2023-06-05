Enterin Announces the Start of a First-in-Human Study of ENT-03 in Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

PHILADELPHIA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, today announced the start of a Phase 1a study in obesity and Type 2 diabetes (IND #155001).



The study is a first-in-human, single center, single dose, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered ENT-03 in development for the treatment of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. It will be conducted in the U.S. and will enroll approximately 49 patients, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first five cohorts will consist of obese but otherwise healthy volunteers and the last two cohorts will involve obese subjects with Type 2 diabetes. Each cohort will enroll five active and two placebo subjects, with a total of up to 35 subjects receiving active therapy across the seven arms and 14 subjects receiving placebo.

ENT-03 is a novel, endogenous, centrally acting aminosterol with protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B) inhibitory activity, which normalizes glucose and causes weight loss by acting on brain circuits that regulate energy and metabolism. In obese, diabetic mice, ENT-03 rapidly normalizes blood glucose, reduces food intake and adiposity, eliminates liver fat, normalizes liver function, and increases insulin sensitivity (abstract to be presented at the American Diabetes Association, San Diego, June 25, 2023). The neural circuits affected by ENT-03 appear to differ from those impacted by semaglutide suggesting a different mechanism of action (abstract to be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Hamburg, Germany, October 2-6, 2023).

ENT-03 is Enterin’s second compound in clinical trials. The first compound, ENT-01, has completed a successful randomized Phase 2b study in patients with Parkinson’s disease (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-1438).

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is pioneering the medical community’s understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin’s lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain. Enterin has completed a large, randomized Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study met all the endpoints. Preparations for Phase 3 studies are currently underway. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain. It is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease.

