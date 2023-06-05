Vor Bio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, will present and host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:00am PT
Location: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA
A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com