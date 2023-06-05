Aspira Women’s Health Appoints Dr. Winfred Parnell to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced the appointment of Dr. Winfred Parnell as a new independent director on the Aspira Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2023.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Parnell to our Board of Directors. He is a respected leader with a unique combination of experiences. Not only has he spent more than four decades as an obstetrician and gynecologist, he has chaired the board of one of the largest public health systems in the country,” said Dr. Veronica Jordan, Aspira’s Chairwoman of the Board. “As we expand our product portfolio, Dr. Parnell’s clinical, business, and board experience will be invaluable.”

Dr. Winfred Parnell is a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecologic care. The practice he founded cares for more than 3,500 women each year. He served as Chairman of the $2.3 billion Parkland Health and Hospital System during a period of transformation, overseeing the organization’s remediation of significant regulatory and compliance weaknesses. He serves on the board of private equity-backed SCA Pharm, one of the largest compounding pharmacies in the country. Dr. Parnell previously served as Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chair of the Department of Surgery, and President of the Medical Staff at Medical City Hospital in Dallas. He is a graduate of Florida A&M University, received his MD from the University of Florida College of Medicine and completed his internship and residency training at Parkland Hospital.

Dr. Parnell noted, “I am honored to join the board of Aspira. I have treated patients with gynecologic diseases, including ovarian cancer and endometriosis, throughout my career. Now I have the opportunity to bring that experience to Aspira as it develops new, cutting-edge diagnostics technologies with the power to change outcomes for countless women.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM. OvaWatchSM is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

