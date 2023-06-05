Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Free Webinar On Unpaid Dues And Collection Processes For Managed Community Board Members

CARMEL, Ind., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free educational event will review important legal updates, assessment collection procedures, enforcement guidelines, board member responsibilities, and more. It is part of CASI’s ongoing “7 at 7” board education series that is designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Unpaid Dues and the Collection Process

Who:

Kim Sutter, Esq.

Eads, Murray and Pugh, P.C.

When:

Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

