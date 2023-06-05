The Global Flax Seeds Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flax Seeds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912819/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of flaxseeds, an increasing number of vegans and vegetarians, and growing health consciousness, and an increasingly obese population.



The flax seeds market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Animal food

• Others



By Product

• Ground flax seeds

• Whole flax seeds



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the wide reach through organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the flax seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and the growing popularity of superfoods will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the flax seeds market covers the following areas:

• Flax seeds market sizing

• Flax seeds market forecast

• Flax seeds market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flax seeds market vendors that include AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd.. Also, the flax seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

