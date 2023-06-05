Infant Positioning Aids Market to Hit US$ 29.45 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global infant positioning aids market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 19.31 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 29.45 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for infant positioning aids indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The infant positioning aids market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of products designed to assist in positioning and supporting infants. These aids are specifically designed to provide comfort, safety, and proper alignment for newborns and young infants during sleep, play, or therapeutic activities.

Infant Positioning Aids Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 19.31 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 29.45 billion CAGR 4.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Products, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The infant positioning aids market is driven by the growing demand for safe sleep practices, the need to prevent and manage medical conditions in infants, and ongoing product innovation. Regulatory compliance, parental awareness, and consumer preferences also shape the market dynamics. The continuous development of technologically advanced and safe products, coupled with effective distribution channels, ensures that parents and healthcare professionals have access to a range of choices to meet infants' needs.

The market dynamics are influenced by distribution channels, including online platforms, retail stores, and healthcare facilities. The availability and accessibility of infant positioning aid through these channels impact market reach and consumer convenience. Increasing awareness among parents based on the importance of infant positioning aids and their potential benefits drives the market. Consumer preferences play a significant role in shaping product offerings, such as preferences for organic or hypoallergenic materials, ease of use, and washability.

Competitive Landscape:

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for infant positioning aids includes:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Advanced Global Health Ltd

International Biomedical

Cuski Baby Limited

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global infant positioning aids market is segmented into mattresses, donuts, pillows, and other accessories (Bumpers, pads, etc.)

In the baby positioning aids market, the mattress sector includes specialized items, including inclined sleepers, wedges, and other sleeping surfaces. By ensuring that babies sleep in a cozy and secure posture, mattresses can assist in establishing healthy sleeping behaviors.

Based on end-user, the global infant positioning aids market is segmented into NICU and nursery, home care, and others.

Based on distribution channels, the global infant positioning aids market is segmented into online and retail.

In the worldwide market, North America accounts for sizeable revenue shares. Since sudden infant death syndrome is more common in North America than in other places, it is a big issue. Preterm birth rates increased by 4% in the United States in 2021 compared to 10.1% in 2020, reaching 20.5%.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the infant positioning aids market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INFANT POSITIONING AIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Mattresses Donuts Pillows Other Accessories (Bumpers, Pads, etc.) GLOBAL INFANT POSITIONING AIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER NICU and Nursery Home Care Others GLOBAL INFANT POSITIONING AIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Online Retail

INFANT POSITIONING AIDS MARKET TOC

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.