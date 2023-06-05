Composable Infrastructure Market Size & Share to Surpass $55.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Composable Infrastructure Market is valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 55.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 53.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

This market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for optimal application performance and business analytics workload. Organizations have struggled to meet their routine infrastructure needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses of all kinds have grown significantly, increasing the demand for reliable IT infrastructure. Countries faced increased data demand during the pandemic, emphasizing the need for data centers.

We forecast that the hardware category in composable infrastructure market sales will account for more than 67% by 2030. The increased number of enterprise applications and dynamic hardware needs to make IT infrastructure more scalable are driving the segment growth.

Market Dynamics

Deployment of Modular Infrastructure will Support Market Expansion

Companies can profit from composable infrastructure in a variety of ways, including increased operational efficiency, lower capital investment, an agile framework, and automation. All of these elements contribute to the market's expansion. All Information Technology (IT) essentials may be managed from a single location with composable infrastructure, removing the need to add hardware individually.

Rise in Data Security to Drive Market Growth

The surge in data security concerns has prompted enterprises to develop composable infrastructure solutions, which keep secret data on-premise and so provide better data protection. The need to close the IT productivity gap and better manage current resources contributes to market demand. Companies want to share their resources without modifying their present IT infrastructure.

Top Players in the Global Composable Infrastructure Market

DriveScale, Inc.

HGST, Inc.

Liquid

NetApp.

Nutanix

TidalScale, Inc.

Dell

Western Digital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cloudistics

Top Trends in Global Composable Infrastructure Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the composable infrastructure industry is the advancement of technology. By providing a common infrastructure model across the organization, composable infrastructure minimizes complexity. Furthermore, by utilizing automatic integration and smooth operations, companies were able to enable a more open learning environment while investing less in staff training. Throughout the forecast period, these factors will drive market growth.



Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the composable infrastructure industry is its growing adoption of data security measures. A surge in data center consolidation and DevOps agility has recently fuelled demand for composable infrastructure. Throughout the forecast period, the market is likely to expand significantly as composable infrastructure provides companies with a uniform management interface that unifies siloed systems and operations and is to be supplied as a service.



Top Report Findings

The hardware category controls most of the Composable Infrastructure Market's revenue based on type. Platforms and equipment like operating systems, racks, consoles, switches, and keys are included in this segment. Because of the increase in enterprise applications and the requirement for solid IT infrastructure, the hardware industry has seen increasing demand. Companies are investing in cloud IT infrastructure hardware as firms across multiple industries recognize the rise of big data and analytics. Furthermore, with the help of efficient hardware, organizations may create an optimal IT architecture to optimize workflows and reduce network load.



Based on vertical, most of the composable infrastructure market's revenue is controlled by it and telecom market categories. The emergence of many over-the-top (OTT) service providers, such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, can be contributed to the segment's rise. While they routinely handle gigabytes of data, these OTT providers must maintain data quality and ensure business coherence.



Recent Developments in the Global Composable Infrastructure Market

2022: Finxact, a Fiserve firm in the United States, has partnered with PwC to provide financial institutions with cutting-edge cloud solutions for the sector. Financial institutions will be capable of introducing their clients to commercial cloud goods as a result of this agreement.



Hardware Category in Composable Infrastructure Market to Generate Over 67% revenue.

For better understanding, based on the type, the composable infrastructure market is divided into hardware and software.

It is expected that the hardware segment will be the fastest-growing market for composable infrastructure. The significant concentration of OTT providers, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, may be credited to the segment's growth. Because many OTT providers process significant volumes of data on a regular basis, data security is a major concern. Furthermore, these OTT providers must assure data quality and business continuity. As a result, create a data quality framework to match data quality with existing standards and implement a scalable infrastructure for integration.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the software industry will be the largest growing category in the composable infrastructure market. One of the main reasons for such quick development is that many businesses are adopting the DevOps technique, which necessitates an agile architecture. This agile architecture is simply obtained by implementing infrastructure as code to improve resource allocation. Furthermore, the software enables organizations to freely interchange and pair hardware components. Numerous other advantages, including sharing code across multiple projects and dividing core systems into specialized micro-services, are projected to accelerate the segment's growth.

North America Region in Composable Infrastructure Market to Generate More 39% Revenue.

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The region's well-established IT infrastructure, which enables the growth of the composable infrastructure space, has assisted the region's progress. Furthermore, enterprises in this region are changing from static infrastructure to more dynamic infrastructure, which allows organizations to use resources more efficiently. Furthermore, clients in this region are not only aware of the most recent market services but also want a superior customer experience, forcing firms to reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. These characteristics have consistently aided the expansion of the regional market for composable infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Composable Infrastructure Market due to several factors. Due to the constantly developing IT sector and the simplicity of IT infrastructures, the introduction of new technologies is anticipated to boost the market. Companies in this region are changing their strategy in order to get more customers and improve the overall customer experience by providing individualized services.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Type

Software

Hardware

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others Retail Energy and Utility Media and Entertainment





By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 55.4 Billion CAGR 53.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players DriveScale Inc., HGST Inc., NetApp, Nutanix, TidalScale Inc., Dell Inc., Western Digital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cloudistics Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/composable-infrastructure-market-2136/request-sample

Blog: