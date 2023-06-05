The Global Modified Bitumen Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Bitumen Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886876/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the modified bitumen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a global increase in road construction activities, superior properties of modified bitumen, and a surge in real estate sector activities.



The modified bitumen market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Road Construction

• Building Construction

• Others



By Application

• Hot Asphalt Method

• Cold Asphalt Method

• Torch Applied Method



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising use of reclaimed modified bitumen products as one of the prime reasons driving the modified bitumen market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in modified bitumen and rising demand for polymer-modified bitumen (PMB) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the modified bitumen market covers the following areas:

• Modified bitumen market sizing

• Modified bitumen market forecast

• Modified bitumen market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modified bitumen market vendors that include BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS. Also, the modified bitumen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

