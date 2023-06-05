French Fries Market Size Worth $ 25.3 Billion by 2032 - Rising Demand from Fast Food Chains & Quick-Service Restaurants

Newark, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 15.7 billion in 2022 french fries market will reach USD 25.3 billion by 2032. The market for French fries is large, getting a billion-dollar global industry. Due to the extensive use of French fries in many nations, it is a very valuable industry. Although French fries are popular all around the world, various locations may have varied consumption habits and tastes. For instance, thicker-cut fries are more popular in North America, whereas thinner-cut fries are more frequent in Europe. The seasonings and sauces that come with French fries differ regionally as well.



Key Insight of the French Fries Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast period. Emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, and Japan, have helped the industry to grow and expand. Due to rapidly changing lifestyles and greater Westernization, consumers in emerging nations are changing their eating habits. Additionally, the demand is anticipated to increase significantly as a result of customers' increased preferences for ready-to-eat meals and snacks, as well as their shifting views regarding buying frozen snack items. In addition, businesses continually develop new products and expand their product line to fulfill client demands.



In the French fries market, the Frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the projection period.



The Frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the projection period. Since they are easily accessible in supermarkets, grocers, and food service distributors, frozen French fries offer convenience. As opposed to cooking them from scratch, consumers may simply buy frozen French fries and prepare them at home, saving time and effort. When they are at their freshest, frozen French fries are treated and frozen to ensure consistency in quality and flavor. They go through a washing, chopping, boiling, and partially frying procedure before being frozen. The consistency, flavor, and look of the French fries are preserved as a result.



In the French fries market, the retail segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the projection period.



The retail segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the projection period. The projected period will see rising demand for the product due to the closure of traditional food service shops and the rapid growth of items bought online, in supermarkets, and at hypermarkets. Additionally, customers are increasingly interested in meal delivery. In a study conducted by Toluna in 2020, 98% of participants said they had used takeout or delivery services to get meals during the lockdown. In the near future, it is anticipated that these factors will raise demand for the retail sector.



Market Dynamics



Driver



The trend of snacking, particularly among younger people, has impacted the market for French fries. French fries are frequently eaten as a snack in combination with different dipping sauces. They are a well-liked option for snacking times due to their crunchy texture and adaptability. Additionally, the market for French fries has grown as a result of the rise of fast food and quick service restaurants (QSRs). French fries are frequently offered as an essential item on the menus of these places, drawing customers searching for a quick and practical dinner alternative.

Opportunity



The expansion of online meal delivery services presents a chance for French fries to appeal to a wider consumer base. Meeting the rising demand for easy meal delivery may be accomplished by collaborating with well-known delivery applications or building online ordering platforms. To take advantage of this opportunity, it will be essential to ensure that French fries remain crisp and of high quality during delivery.



Some of the major players operating in the french fries market are:



• Aviko

• Ore-Ida

• Cascadian Farm Organics

• Alexia Foods

• Checkers Rally's

• Arby's IP Holder

• McCain Foods Limited

• JR. Simplot Company

• Lamb Weston

• Farm Frites International B.V.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Frozen

• Fresh



By End-use



• Retail

• Foodservice



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



