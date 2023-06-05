The Global E-Passport Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Passport Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796755/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing security concerns, technological advancements, and government initiatives.



The e-passport market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Leisure travel

• Business travel



By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of e-passports as one of the prime reasons driving the e-passport market growth during the next few years. Also, mobile-based passports and integration with other systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the e-passport market covers the following areas:

• E-passport market sizing

• E-passport market forecast

• E-passport market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-passport market vendors that include 3M Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, AUSTRIACARD AG, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue plc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Entrust Corp., GET Group Holdings Ltd., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Goldstone Technologies Ltd., HID Global Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Imprimerie Nationale S.A., Intel Corp., Keyfactor, M2SYS, Muhlbauer GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group. Also, the e-passport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________