Conduent Publishes 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Progress made across environmental, social and governance initiatives through Conduent’s people, technology and solutions



Report aligns with widely recognized external frameworks, including United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Reporting Framework

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today published its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which outlines the company’s enterprise-wide Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. The report highlights Conduent’s initiatives to conduct business ethically, responsibly and sustainably to better serve its stakeholders.

“Our ESG initiatives are aligned and integrated with our company strategy to drive growth, efficiency and quality. We continue to expand our ESG program and are committed to transparency about our efforts through the use of industry-standard frameworks,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continuously work to empower our associates with training and development opportunities, support our global communities and operate responsibly across every interaction drives success for our clients.”

The 2022 CSR report outlines Conduent’s ESG program and includes these examples:

Conduent’s Digital Payments Solutions removes the need for paper checks, envelopes and postage by delivering instant, direct digital notifications and deposits. Refunds and rebates can be sped up from as many as 10 days to a matter of minutes. Government agencies and non-profit organizations can use the Rapid Assistance solution to securely deliver funds to individuals following natural disasters or other crises to get funding to those most affected, even when people are displaced from home addresses.



Contributing to sustainable cities by improving traveler experiences and accessibility through all-electronic tolling, cashless and ticketless transit, and 3D fare gates that enable easy access for wheelchairs and other access aids.



Optimizing the data center footprint and using the most energy-efficient technologies and leveraging clean technologies. This includes consolidating its electronic footprint each year and powering one of its primary data centers through solar power.



In 2022, Conduent expanded its disclosure with the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a guideline for information disclosure to support investors and lenders in assessing risks related to climate change. Conduent also continues to adhere to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, an independent standards-setting organization for sustainability disclosures, and remains aligned with six of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

To access the complete Conduent 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit https://www.conduent.com/corporate-social-responsibility/.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.