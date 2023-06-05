The Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796723/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the orthopedic surgical robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by limitations in conventional surgeries spurring the adoption of robotic surgical platforms, changes in regulatory scenarios, and technological developments.



The orthopedic surgical robots market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Knee surgery

• Hip surgery



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory service centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures in orthopedics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic surgical robots market growth during the next few years. Also, marketing initiatives to increase the adoption of robot-assisted surgeries and increase in strategic collaborations to develop advanced robotic platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the orthopedic surgical robots market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic surgical robots market sizing

• Orthopedic surgical robots market forecast

• Orthopedic surgical robots market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic surgical robots market vendors that include Asensus Surgical US Inc., Brainlab AG, Corin Group PLC, Curexo Inc., Galen Robotics Inc., GANYMED ROBOTICS SAS, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KUKA AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., OrthAlign Corp., Renishaw Plc, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Globus Medical Inc.. Also, the orthopedic surgical robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

