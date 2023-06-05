The Global Blockchain Technology Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793539/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the blockchain technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing venture capital funding and investing in blockchain technology, easier access to technology, and disintermediation of banking services.



The blockchain technology market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high adoption of blockchain solutions for payments as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of artificial intelligence and rise of blockchain as service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the blockchain technology market covers the following areas:

• Blockchain technology market sizing

• Blockchain technology market forecast

• Blockchain technology market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the blockchain technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

