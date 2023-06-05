Used Cooking Oil Market Size to Hit USD 10.08 Bn by 2028 | With a CAGR of 7.76%

Pune, India, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global used cooking oil market size is expected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2028 from USD 5.97 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance regarding sustainable energy resources can have an excellent impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled “i The market size stood at USD 5.16 billion in 2020.

The used cooking oil market is a growing industry that involves the collection, processing, and sale of used cooking oil for various applications. Used cooking oil is typically collected from restaurants, fast food chains, and other food service establishments and can be converted into biofuels, animal feed, and other products. The market for used cooking oil is driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, as well as the need for sustainable waste disposal solutions. In addition, the growing popularity of plant-based diets has led to an increase in demand for vegetable-based oils, which are often used as a substitute for traditional cooking oils. The global used cooking oil market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by these factors and others.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Used Cooking Oil Market Report:

Valley Proteins, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (London, U.K.)

ABP Food Group (County Louth, Ireland)

Arrow Oils Ltd. (Manchester, U.K.)

Baker Commodities, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Grand Natural, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Queensland, Australia)

Brocklesby Limited (Brough, U.K.)

GreaseCycle (North Carolina, U.S.)

MBP Solutions Ltd. (Neuchatel, Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 7.76% 2028 Value Projection USD 10.08 Billion Used Cooking Oil Market Size in 2021 USD 5.97 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Source

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Used Cooking Oil Market Drivers Increasing Use of UCO in Biodiesel Industry Drives Market Growth Rising Government Efforts to Reduce the Oil Wastage Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

Market Segments:

Based on the source, the market is divided into two segments: foodservice and households. The growing dining-out culture has an impact on the expansion of the foodservice segment, thus uplifting the used cooking oil market share. The global expansion of cafes and restaurants has increased the demand for various UCOs.

Based on application, the market is classified into industrial usage, animal feed, and others. The extensive use of UCO in the manufacturing of fuels propels the expansion of the industrial application segment.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Does the Report Highlight?

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, focusing on the variables that drive, repel, obstruct, and provide market possibilities. It also clarifies the segmentation table, the list of leading categories with statistics, and the variables that influence them. The competitive landscape of the market, the list of prominent players, and the major steps are also included in the study. Besides this, the report highlights the major industry developments of the market, current market trends, and other interesting insights into the market.

DRIVING FACTOR:

Increasing Initiatives to Thwart Oil Wastage and Bolster Business

Several governments throughout the world are increasing their efforts to raise public awareness by enacting legislation and regulations that encourage the use of recycled used UCOs. For example, in August 2019, the Indian government launched a scheme in 100 Indian cities to transform wasted UCO into biodiesel. The government also launched the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) app in 2018 to collect the UCO. Channeling wasted UCO into biodiesel production also keeps used cooking oil out of the food chain. The UK Environmental Agency has established criteria for restaurants to follow when it comes to UCO disposal. The agency is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and works to prevent improper waste UCO disposal.

COVID-19 IMPACT:

The latest coronavirus outbreak has hampered the global supply chain for used cooking oil. The statewide lockdowns in virtually all nations have resulted in the closure of the foodservice business, greatly reducing the supply of used UCO to UCO processing companies. Because of limited product availability and a lack of staff, UCO recycling witnessed a dramatic drop. The impact on the foodservice business is similar to the impact on this market. Once the epidemic is under control, the re-establishment of the foodservice business and the re-production of UCO are likely to contribute to the increased demand for UCO.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Growing Focus on Sustainable Energy Sources to Push Development in Asia Pacific

Because of rising awareness about environmental welfare and sustainable energy resources, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace. The growing number of enterprises in this region engaged in the collection, refinement, and processing of UCO will boost growth. Companies in North America and Europe are investing in the acquisition of UCO from Asian countries in order to meet their raw material need for biodiesel manufacturing. The evolution of the food and foodservice industries throughout the region also contributes to market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

The ABP Food Group is investing in the growth of spent UCO processing for the creation of renewable energy. For example, in October 2017, the company committed USD 28.8 million to establish a green energy facility in the United Kingdom. The presence of several minor companies in the market, as well as their extensive production and distribution capacities, has resulted in market fragmentation around the world. Like Valley Proteins, Inc., Proper Oils Co. Ltd., and Baker Commodities, Inc., other significant competitors are focused on facility expansions, unique processing technology innovations, and collaborations to increase their market presence.

Industry Development:

March 2020: Neste, a leading company in sustainability, announced the purchase of a U.S.-based collector and recycler of UCO, Mahoney Environmental, to create global waste and residue raw material platform that can fulfill the growing demand for renewable products.

