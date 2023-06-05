English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Companie´s own shares 5th June 2023, 16.00 p.m.



Paying Panostaja Oyj Board Members’ Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company





With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj’s AGM decided on 7th February 2023 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member’s holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Shares are transferred twice a year on the date following publication of the half year/financial statement report.

According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 35,088 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:

A total of 14,034 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 281,472 shares.

A total of 7,018 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 104,366 shares.

A total of 7,018 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 106,365 shares.

A total of 7,018 shares were transferred to Board member Tommi Juusela. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 41,324 shares.

Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva’s holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva’s holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,506,055 shares.

As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 587,191 shares.



Panostaja Oyj, Board of Directors

Tapio Tommila

CEO



For further information, please contact Tapio Tommila, +358 40 527 6311



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.

https://panostaja.fi/en