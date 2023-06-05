Cequel III Family Office Announces First Investment in Healthcare Sector

ST. LOUIS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cequel III Family Office, a leading private investment firm, announced today that it has made its first foray into the healthcare sector with a major investment in Springfield Urgent Care, a top-tier urgent care provider, with a network of six facilities in and around Detroit, Michigan.



The founders of Springfield Urgent Care will continue to manage the business. The Cequel III investment will support the company’s growth and commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to patients in need.

“We’re thrilled to make our first investment in the healthcare sector and partner with the exceptional team at Springfield Urgent Care to support their growth plans and extend their reach to new patients and communities,” said Mike Pizzella, Cequel III Managing Director. “Springfield Urgent Care’s founders have built a quality business with a strong reputation; highly accessible, state-of-the-art facilities; and a laser-sharp focus on delivering superior service.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Cequel III and leverage their expertise and resources to take our business to the next level,” said James Harrill, Springfield Urgent Care CEO. “Their investment will allow us to expand facilities, enhance our technology, and continue providing exceptional patient care.”

Allen Mooney Barnes Investment Banking Group (AMB) served as exclusive financial advisor to Springfield Urgent Care in the transaction. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cequel III Family Office

The Cequel III Family Office (cequel3.com) is a leading private investment firm that supports a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, and business services. With a focus on long-term value creation, the Cequel III Family Office partners with exceptional management teams to build world-class companies that deliver superior products and services to customers and other stakeholders.

About Springfield Urgent Care

Springfield Urgent Care (springfieldurgentcare.com) has been filling the gap between primary and emergency care since 2018. The company’s state-of-the-art walk-in clinics provide quality care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Led by a board-certified emergency physician, Springfield Urgent Care’s medical team includes certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners. With on-site X-ray and lab testing capabilities, Springfield Urgent Care provides affordable and personalized care quickly and efficiently. Headquartered in White Lake, Michigan, Springfield Urgent Care currently operates clinics in these Michigan communities: Clarkston, Hamburg, Saline, Saint Clair Shores and White Lake.