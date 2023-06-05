Greystone Provides $35 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Multifamily Property in Fairfield County, Connecticut

NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $35 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 165-unit multifamily property in Brookfield, Connecticut. The financing was originated by Dan Sacks, Senior Managing Director, and Avi Kozlowski, Managing Director, at Greystone, with Platinum Capital Group acting as correspondent on the transaction.

Barnbeck Place Apartments consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and is 98.2% occupied. The property’s amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and yoga room. Built in 2015, Barnbeck Place is a mid-rise residential complex that includes affordable housing, with 20% of the units reserved for residents earning 80% AMI. In addition to the Land Use Restriction Agreement in place, the new Fannie Mae financing includes a fixed-rate, five-year term with a 35-year amortization and is interest-only for the first three years.

“This asset is critical to providing affordable housing in Brookfield, where the vacancy rate is only around 5% and the population is growing over time,” said Mr. Sacks. “A gem in the market, the owners have secured long-term financing that will benefit the residents for many years.”

