Scranton, PA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that 8 of its personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2023 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers.

To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers, or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

Munley Law would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list:

Marion Munley

Daniel W. Munley

Caroline Munley

Christopher Munley

Robert W. Munley, III

John M. Mulcahey

Melinda C. Ghilardi

Truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was also selected for the Top 10 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, Top 100 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and Top 50 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists.

Katie Nealon was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Rising Stars list, which recognizes 2.5% of American lawyers who have been practicing for ten years or less.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/eight-munley-law-attorneys-recognized-by-super-lawyers/