[Latest News] Metallocene Polyethylene Market Size, 2023-2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metallocene polyethylene market size has been developing step by step in recent years. States Fortune Business Insights™ The growing demand for high-overall performance materials with advanced mechanical and optical homes has been a key driver of the marketplace. Additionally, the growing call for sustainable and eco-friendly substances has additionally contributed to the growth of Metallocene Polyethylene, as it's miles acknowledged for its progressed processability and lower environmental footprint as compared to standard polyethylene.

The rising demand for metallocene polyethylene market from various industries, such as packaging and solar power. The increase in demand for metallocene-catalyzed plastics in the Asia Pacific region and the expansion of the plastics industry worldwide are the additional factors influencing the growth.

Key Companies in the Metallocene Polyethylene Market Include:

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Marley Flow Control Pty Ltd (Australia)

Watco Group PTE LTD (Singapore)

Kelvion (United States)

Chesapeake Systems, LLC (United States)

Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (United States)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (United States)

Brentwood Cooling Tower (United States)

Paharpur Cooling Towers (India)

Evapco, Inc (United States)

HAMON (France)

Report Highlights:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019-2021 Forecast Year 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Product

Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Geographies Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Market Driver :

Growing Demand for Beverages to Incite Business Development

The growing demand from the food and beverage industry owing to the packaging of food products to maintain hygiene and improve shelf-life can have a noteworthy effect on the global market. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages is expected to consequently propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of new packaging solutions by companies is expected to bolster a healthy growth of the market. For instance, in October 2017, Borouge and Borealis introduced a brand named, Anteo, (linear low-density polyethylene) the company will focus on packaging grades mainly for the packaging segment.

Anteo finishes the full solution by offering high-performance flexible packaging applications, enabled by Borealis Borstar Bimodal Terpolymer (BBT) Technology.

Besides, the growing use of the metallocene catalyst allows the manufacturer to receive desirable properties in the product as per specific applications, which, in turn, can favor the growth of the market.

However, strict government policies and plastic ban is expected to retard the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing concerns about environmental pollution is expected to further restrict the growth of the market. For instance, India banned the use of plastic bags of less than 50 microns in October 2019.

Regional Analysis :

Inflating Packaging Industry to Facilitate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the growing demand for packaging films from the food & beverage sector. The elevating plastic industry in India, China, and Japan is expected to favor the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for plastic packaging for various products. The market in Europe is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the booming automotive industry in Germany, England, France, and others. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to experience a sluggish growth rate owing to the low business expectancy rate in those regions.

Metallocene Polyethylene End-User Insights

Based on End-User, the market segmentation includes Packaging, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Building & Construction, and Agriculture. The Packaging segment is one of the largest and most dominant applications for metallocene polyethylene. Metallocene polyethylene is widely used in the production of various types of packaging, including flexible, rigid, and industrial packaging. This is due to its superior mechanical properties, such as excellent tensile strength, puncture resistance, tear resistance, and optical properties.

Segmentation

By product

mHDPE

mLLDPE

Based on applications

Sheets

Films

injection moulding

extrusion coating

Competitive Landscape-

The metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market is highly competitive and fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the global market. Some of the key players in the market include SPX Cooling Technologies, HAMON, Paharpur Cooling Towers, Chesapeake Systems

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Is metallocene an LDPE?

Answer: Metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE) is increasingly popular with PE resin converters as it enables the production of stronger films with improved properties and that use less material. mLLDPE is especially suited to flexible packaging

