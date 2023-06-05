PingCAP Unveils TiDB 7.1, the Latest Advancement In Open Source, Distributed SQL Database Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the innovative developer of leading distributed SQL database solutions, today announced the highly anticipated release of TiDB 7.1, the newest iteration of its open source, flagship product. With enhanced features, improved performance and greater ease of use, TiDB 7.1 reinforces PingCAP's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for modern database management and empowering developers.



PingCAP’s TiDB is the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database, and powers all modern applications with elastic scaling, real-time analytics and continuous data. With enhanced stability and performance through simplified operations and enhanced MySQL compatibility, users can better meet high customer expectations and accelerate the productivity of developers and infrastructure engineers.

TiDB 7.1 allows users to:

Stabilize business-critical workloads by giving multi-workload stability control to DB operators and significantly improving tail latencies.

by giving multi-workload stability control to DB operators and significantly improving tail latencies. Speed up workloads with fewer resources via architectural enhancements for higher throughput, lower storage costs, and reduced scaling time.

TiDB 7.1 also makes generally available multiple enhancements and key features added in prior non-stable releases since the last stable release, TiDB 6.5. Advancements now generally available in TiDB 7.1 include:

Multi-tenant UX - The resource control via resource groups feature allows for operators of TiDB to set resource quotas and priority for different workloads, enabling mission-critical workloads to run unaffected by other workloads sharing the cluster.

The resource control via resource groups feature allows for operators of TiDB to set resource quotas and priority for different workloads, enabling mission-critical workloads to run unaffected by other workloads sharing the cluster. Improved performance stability - There are three key enhancements to TiKV, the underlying row storage of TiDB, that improve upon latency stability.

Added flexibility and speed with a multi-value index - Also known as a JSON index, a multi-value index (supported in MySQL) enables an N:1 mapping of index records to data records such that queries can quickly check membership of specific values in rows storing JSON arrays.

Accelerated Time to Live (TTL) - This feature introduces better performance and resource utilization by parallelizing it across TiDB nodes.

This feature introduces better performance and resource utilization by parallelizing it across TiDB nodes. Accelerated analytics with late materialization - TiFlash, the columnar storage engine for TiDB, now includes late materialization. In cases where TiFlash rows of interest are highly selective, the TiDB optimizer can choose to use late materialization.



A full list of key features and descriptions can be found in the Release Notes, here .

