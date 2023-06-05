Brightspeed: Helping make the American dream of broadband a reality for customers

BOSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, the 5th largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) provider of home and business internet in the US, has successfully implemented a new training solution to enhance the onboarding process for its sales agents. Teaming up with Attensi, a leading provider of gamified simulation training, Brightspeed was able to develop and deploy a top-quality training program in just six weeks.



Kristen McCarthy, Director of Small Business Product and Offer Management for Brightspeed, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, stating “Attensi has been a terrific partner - bringing world-class software, great minds and a collaborative spirit so that your training will be effective and fun.”

The training proved highly successful in developing salespeople as multi-skilled product experts, proficient in customer engagement, product knowledge, and technical issues. It aligned with Brightspeed's goal of creating an environment where agents learn effectively and actively participate in the learning process.

Within a matter of weeks, the innovative training solution had upskilled over 1,100+ Brightspeed agents, enabling the company to advance its mission of providing millions of consumers with high-speed internet. The launch saw Brightspeed and Attensi create not one but two solutions, consisting of 19 training modules to cater to the diverse needs of both existing employees and new team members. The solutions, called BRIGHTSPEED ENGAGE and BRIGHTSPEED DISCOVER, were based on the Attensi PROCESS and Attensi SKILLS platforms, respectively.

Trond Aas, Attensi Co-Founder and CEO:

"Our vision has always been to create a no-code platform that allows organizations to create as many gamified modules as they need to rapidly develop their teams. Attensi allows organizations to adopt and implement game-based simulations. To see Brightspeed working in Attensi CREATOR within hours shows how far we have come on this journey."

Feedback from the sales agents has been overwhelmingly positive, with 90% reporting that they found the gamified training engaging. The immediate impact was evident as agents demonstrated product expertise and proficiency in company systems during customer calls. Observing this progress, Brightspeed leaders were delighted with the solutions' timely delivery and the positive results they generated.

The training approach employed by Attensi involved co-creating bite-sized sessions with playable digital scenarios that accurately mirrored real workplace situations. Competitive mechanics were incorporated, allowing learners to score points and compare their progress with colleagues, fostering repetition and knowledge retention. Chad Laws, Manager of Center Sale & Care at Brightspeed, highlighted the interactive and user-friendly format of the training, stating, “Users got to experience a more fun way to take their training, thanks to the gaming feature. It really drives and motivates employees to score their best or even beat their best by retaking the modules to earn their highest score.”

After completing BRIGHTSPEED DISCOVER, agents gained the ability to confidently and expertly explain marketing messages to customers, understand Brightspeed's full Fiber product offer and pricing, pitch and sell solutions, and assist customers in making informed decisions. On the other hand, BRIGHTSPEED ENGAGE empowered staff with full mastery of Brightspeed's ordering process, customer relationship management, customer call flows, and IT systems.

Implementation of this successful training initiative has enabled Brightspeed employees to provide broadband services with confidence, thus expanding access to these vital services in the Midwest and Southeast United States. Improved access to broadband not only enhances employment prospects for individuals but also opens up economic opportunities for communities and counties.

