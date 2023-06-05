ODW Receives Food Logistics 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced the company is a recipient of the Food Logistics 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award. The award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry. ODW has access to over 10,000 temperature-controlled contract carriers.



“ODW’s access to temperature-controlled contract carriers, helps in providing a sense of security to our customers when they need to transport products from state to state,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President at ODW Logistics. “Due to the extensive industry knowledge that our leaders have, we give significant insight into big-box retail compliance standards and provide solutions to aid in supply chain optimization. We’re also able to offer food-grade warehousing, which includes a cold chain of -10°F. It’s for all these reasons that I believe ODW will continue to be an industry leader within this space.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since 1971, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions for hundreds of brands. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to streamline costs and operate more efficiently.

“ODW has been in the industry for over four decades and we’re committed to serving the various supply chain and logistics needs of our wide-ranging customers,” continued Clark. “Food Logistics is the only industry publication that focuses on covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, which is one of our areas of expertise. As a 3PL we prioritize our customer’s supply chain design, contract logistics, and transportation management.”

ODW’s 3PL goal is based on the mission of collective growth to position companies’ logistics to be able to scale as time progresses. Logistics solutions are designed to grow with organizations and strategic investments are implemented within the supply chain to ensure an increase in efficiency while cutting operating costs. In addition, the 3PL provider evaluates customers’ logistics operations on a continuous basis to remain proactive in the event of supply chain disruptions.

