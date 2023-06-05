The Global Ticket Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ticket Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539052/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, and the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets.



The ticket market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sporting events

• Movies

• Concerts

• Performing arts



By Source

• Primary

• Secondary



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics with online ticket platforms and the increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ticket market covers the following areas:

• Ticket market sizing

• Ticket market forecast

• Ticket market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ticket market vendors that include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and eBay Inc. Also, the ticket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

