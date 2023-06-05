Globex Options a Ni-Cu-Co Project in Quebec to Burin Gold

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. is pleased to announce it signed a letter of intent agreement on June 2, 2023 (the "Agreement") with Burin Gold Corp. (BURG-TSX-V) to acquire a 100% interest in the Dalhousie Project (the "Property"), comprised of 31 claims located 53km to the east of Matagami and 4km South of Ramsay Bay at Lac au Goéland, Quebec.



The Dalhousie Project is an ortho-magmatic Ni-Cu-Co prospect located within the mafic-ultramafic package of the Bell River Complex. It is located on the north central margin of the Abitibi Orogenic Belt in proximity to the Matagami Mining Camp in Quebec, Canada.

Limited historical drilling, up until the late 1980’s, focused on poorly constrained geophysical anomalies, yet successfully intercepted mineralization near conductive features. A property-wide geophysical (TDEM) survey, completed in 2007, identified multiple conductive features coincident with surface mineralization and these targets remain untested. Historical chip channel samples collected above the untested EM conductors graded up to 3.79% Cu, 0.90% Ni and 0.28% Co.

Fieldwork will commence this summer, including reprocessing of the TDEM data, aiming to better delineate and model existing conductive features. This work should quickly fast-track the project, so that Burin can drill-test the priority conductors later this year, in conjunction with downhole electromagnetic surveying (DHEM) to identify any possible off-hole conductors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Burin shall pay $1,500,000 and issue 4,000,000 Burin shares to Globex and undertake $5,000,000 in exploration over a four-year period to earn 100% interest in the property. The terms are as follows:

Cash Shares Exploration Expenditures On Signing $100,000 1,000,000 - First Anniversary $100,000 - $1,000,000 (within first 12-month period) Second Anniversary $300,000 1,000,000 $1,000,000 (within second 12-month period) Third Anniversary $500,000 1,000,000 $1,500,000 (within third 12-month period) Fourth Anniversary $500,000 1,000,000 $1,500,000 (within forth 12-month period)



Globex shall retain a 3% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) on all payable metals subject to a 1% buyback for $1,000,000 payable anytime.

This press release was prepared by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

