The Global Injection Molding Market

The report on the injection molding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry, growth in the automotive industry, and an increase in demand from developing countries.



The injection molding market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Others



By Application

• Packaging

• Automotive and Transportation

• Electronics

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing innovations in the global packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molding market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of automation in molding techniques and new developments in injection molding technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the injection molding market covers the following areas:

• Injection molding market sizing

• Injection molding market forecast

• Injection molding market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading injection molding market vendors that include All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., The Rodon Group, Tessy Plastics Corp., TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.. Also, the injection molding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

