A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday May 30, 2023 to Friday June 2, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 357,558 5,736,268,384 30 May 2023 630 11,846.7302 7,463,440 31 May 2023 600 11,638.3667 6,983,020 1 June 2023 700 11,860.2714 8,302,190 2 June 2023 663 12,113.2730 8,031,100 Total 30 May-2 June 2023 2,593 30,779,750 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,749 11,870.3417 32,631,569 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 23,282 272,914,465 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 362,900 5,799,679,704 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,509,077 25,317,911,725 30 May 2023 2,515 12,009.7594 30,204,545 31 May 2023 2,394 11,778.7093 28,198,230 1 June 2023 2,793 11,986.9746 33,479,620 2 June 2023 2,793 12,253.9796 34,225,365 Total 30 May-2 June 2023 10,495 126,107,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,413 12,015.9889 101,090,515 Bought from the Foundation* 2,650 12,015.9204 31,842,189 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller

Holding A/S and the Foundation) 92,942 1,105,010,190 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,530,635 25,576,952,189 Page 1 of 2 *) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 331,068, A shares and 1,383,018, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

