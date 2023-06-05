Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday May 30, 2023 to Friday June 2, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)357,558 5,736,268,384
30 May 202363011,846.73027,463,440
31 May 202360011,638.36676,983,020
1 June 202370011,860.27148,302,190
2 June 202366312,113.27308,031,100
Total 30 May-2 June 20232,593 30,779,750
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,74911,870.341732,631,569
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)23,282 272,914,465
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)362,900 5,799,679,704
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,509,077 25,317,911,725
30 May 20232,51512,009.759430,204,545
31 May 20232,39411,778.709328,198,230
1 June 20232,79311,986.974633,479,620
2 June 20232,79312,253.979634,225,365
Total 30 May-2 June 202310,495 126,107,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,41312,015.9889101,090,515
Bought from the Foundation*2,65012,015.920431,842,189
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller
Holding A/S and the Foundation)		92,942 1,105,010,190
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,530,635 25,576,952,189
          Page 1 of 2 *) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back
     

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 331,068, A shares and 1,383,018, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

