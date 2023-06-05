Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday May 30, 2023 to Friday June 2, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|357,558
|5,736,268,384
|30 May 2023
|630
|11,846.7302
|7,463,440
|31 May 2023
|600
|11,638.3667
|6,983,020
|1 June 2023
|700
|11,860.2714
|8,302,190
|2 June 2023
|663
|12,113.2730
|8,031,100
|Total 30 May-2 June 2023
|2,593
|30,779,750
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,749
|11,870.3417
|32,631,569
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|23,282
|272,914,465
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|362,900
|5,799,679,704
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,509,077
|25,317,911,725
|30 May 2023
|2,515
|12,009.7594
|30,204,545
|31 May 2023
|2,394
|11,778.7093
|28,198,230
|1 June 2023
|2,793
|11,986.9746
|33,479,620
|2 June 2023
|2,793
|12,253.9796
|34,225,365
|Total 30 May-2 June 2023
|10,495
|126,107,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,413
|12,015.9889
|101,090,515
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,650
|12,015.9204
|31,842,189
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller
Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|92,942
|1,105,010,190
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,530,635
|25,576,952,189
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 331,068, A shares and 1,383,018, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.16% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 5 June 2023
Page 2 of 2
