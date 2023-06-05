CMG Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Gateway LLC (CMG), a fintech company defining the future of equity capital markets (ECM) issuance, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to information security. The examination affirms that CMG’s capital markets network and data platforms meet the exacting information security standards of the financial industry.

A Service Organization Control 2 (“SOC 2”) Type II is an internal controls examination capturing how a company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. The examination was conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent third-party accounting and audit firm, and attests that CMG adheres to the security measures and industry standards across security and availability criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The review period was between March 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022.

CMG’s solution brings investors and underwriters together on a common network to connect these participants across initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on offerings, and block sales. As a digital connection between the buy-side and sell-side, obtaining this rigorous examination underscores CMG’s commitment to the safety and security of client data.

“Information security is of the utmost importance at CMG and we appreciate that every entity that touches our solutions–from multiple banks to hundreds of investment firms–is highly regulated and has rigorous standards for the technology that they touch,” said Greg Ingram, CMG Co-Founder and CEO. “Achieving SOC 2 compliance is an important step in our ongoing efforts to maintain the highest level of protection and security for our clients' data and we will continue to stay vigilant in the face of new security concerns and threats.”

As CMG’s solutions suite expands to serve a growing user base of global capital markets professionals, the company will continue to participate in an annual review to provide assurance of SOC 2 compliance.

About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via its CMG XC™network, the first end-to-end ECM platform, which delivers data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. By connecting the buy-side and sell-side on one neutral platform, CMG XC fosters streamlined communication and workflows from a broad range of participants and offers efficiencies to all parties. Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced ECM practitioners, CMG services are currently relied upon by more than 120 buy-side firms representing $20 trillion in AUM and 15 investment banks. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.