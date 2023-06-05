The Global Automotive Active Safety System Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Active Safety System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250924/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive active safety system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in safety concerns, rapid advances in automotive safety systems, and advances in safety with introduction of sensor technology.



The automotive active safety system market is segmented as below:

By Safety and Signaling System

• Anti-lock braking system

• Lane departure warning system

• Electronic stability control

• Adaptive cruise control

• Automatic emergency braking

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active safety system market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of eco-cruise control and active safety, a trademark for safer driving will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive active safety system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive active safety system market sizing

• Automotive active safety system market forecast

• Automotive active safety system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active safety system market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia, Infineon Technologies AG, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Knorr Bremse AG, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom NV, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Veoneer HoldCo, LLC, Visteon Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive active safety system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

