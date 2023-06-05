Brazil Frozen Food Market Size/Share Estimated to Reach USD 15,386 Million By 2032, at 4.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Brazil Frozen Food Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Consumption (Food Service and Retail); By Type; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the Brazil frozen food market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 9,211.4 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 15,386 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Frozen Food? How Big is Frozen Food Market Size & Share in Brazil?

Overview

Food that has been frozen and subsequently stored at the appropriate temperature for the food or ingredient is referred to as frozen food. The freezing period must be as little as possible to ensure that the food complies with the regulations. It can be a timely and inexpensive way to include nutritious items from all food groups, such as fruits, whole grains, dairy, vegetables, and protein.

Picked at their ripest, fruits and vegetables are frequently frozen within hours to preserve flavor and nutrients. Frozen foods often keep their vitamins and minerals and don't change their carbohydrate, fat, or protein composition. Frozen foods have recently gained popularity. According to the report, Brazil's frozen food market is expected to observe remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BRF S.A.

JBS S.A.

Nestlé

Aurora Alimentos

Marfrig Global Foods

McCain Foods

Yoki Alimentos

Kellogg Company

Unilever Brasil Ltda.

Dr. Oetker Brasil Ltda

Dr. Oetker Brasil Ltda

Brazi Bites

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Expansion of Retail Chains: The rise of Brazil's frozen food industry has been significantly influenced by the growth of organized retail chains. The number of supermarkets and hypermarkets has increased nationwide, increasing access to frozen food items. These retail companies provide a large selection of frozen food choices and fund marketing initiatives to inform customers of the advantages and caliber of frozen goods.

Changing Lifestyles: Brazil's frozen food market share has been considerably driven by altering customer lifestyles. Due to urbanization and hectic schedules, customers prefer simple and quick food options. Therefore, frozen foods are in high demand since they provide a fast, simple solution with little preparation. Many options, such as vegetables, fruits, ready meals, and meat, are available for consumers, giving them opportunities for fast and hassle-free meals.

Freezing Technology Advancements: The development of the industry has also been significantly influenced by improvements in cold chain infrastructure. The country has made considerable expenditures in creating a solid transportation and cold storage network. This has made it easier to keep frozen food products fresh and of good quality throughout the supply chain, giving consumers access to premium frozen options. Additionally, improvements in freezing technology have increased the shelf life and flavor of frozen goods, increasing Brazil frozen food market size.

Top Findings of Report:

Brazil's frozen food industry has expanded significantly in recent years. The main factor is the change in customer lives, where the desire for quick and ready-to-eat food options has grown due to hectic schedules and urbanization.

Brazil frozen food market segmentation is based on consumption, product, and type.

The frozen food market experiences significant growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increased Disposable Income: Brazil's rising demand for frozen foods has been attributed to rising disposable incomes and an expanding middle class. People are likelier to spend on quick and easy dining options as their disposable income increases. The middle class has also grown, which has increased Brazil frozen food market growth. Frozen vegetables, fruits, seafood, and meat consumption have increased due to this demographic transition.

Convenience-Oriented Consumption Practices: The rising trend of convenience-oriented consumption patterns is closely related to the growing preference for frozen foods. Frozen foods are convenient for customers to satisfy their dietary demands because they take less time to prepare and cook meals.

Segmental Analysis

The Meat & Seafood Products Sector Dominates the Market

Because of the continued high demand for frozen meat and seafood, the meat & seafood products category dominates the market. Brazil is known for being a significant exporter of meat, and its extensive coastline helps to make a wide variety of frozen meat and seafood items available. The sector's prominence is attributed to practicality, increased shelf life, and storage simplicity.

Moreover, consumer awareness of food safety and quality issues and the rising demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook frozen meat and seafood items contribute to Brazil frozen food market growth. Overall, the Brazilian frozen food market's demand for convenient, high-quality options is satisfied by the meat & seafood products sector.

Retail Sector is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast Period

Over the anticipated period, the retail segment is predicted to rule the market. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, online marketplaces, and convenience stores are all part of the retail industry and meet customer demand for frozen food items. The expansion of retail infrastructure, rising customer demand for frozen food products, and the convenience of buying frozen food from retail stores are only a few reasons for the retail sector's rise.

Moreover, recent years have seen tremendous investment in the retail industry, with domestic and foreign companies increasing their market share and product offers in the frozen food sector. These merchants actively market and advertise frozen food items, giving customers various choices and simple shopping experiences.

Brazil Frozen Food Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 15,386 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 10,411 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players BRF S.A., JBS S.A., Nestlé, Aurora Alimentos, Marfrig Global Foods, McCain Foods, Yoki Alimentos, Kellogg Company, Unilever Brasil Ltda., Kellogg Company, Dr. Oetker Brasil Ltda, Brazi Bites Segments Covered By Product, By Consumption, By Type Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent Developments

Brazi Bites, a well-known seller of naturally gluten-free meals with a Latin flair, debuted Pizza'nadas in June 2021 as a new variation on their frozen pizza selection. This product line expansion builds on the popularity of their empanadas and strives to provide customers with even more delicious pizza options.

The Report Answers Questions Such as

What is the frozen food market size in Brazil?

What is driving the market growth and its development?

What are the latest Brazil frozen food market trends?

What will be the estimated market value during the forecast period?

What is the competitive position in the market?

What are the key segments?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Brazil Frozen Food market report based on product, consumption, and type:

By Product Outlook

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits

Vegetables

Potatoes

Other Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Breads & Pizza Crusts

Other Bakery Products

Meat & Seafood Products

Convenience Food & Ready Meals

Others

By Consumption Outlook

Food Service

Retail

By Type Outlook

Raw Material

Half-cooked

Ready-to-eat

